Iowa man arrested for making threats over missing unemployment check

ALTOONA, Iowa (AP) — A central Iowa man has been arrested after police say he threatened to bring a loaded shotgun to an Iowa Workforce Development office.

The Des Moines Register reports that 29-year-old Matthew Goodrich, of Altoona, was arrested Monday in the Des Moines suburb and charged with making a threat of terrorism and two counts of harassment.

Police say Goodrich was upset about not getting his unemployment check when he called the office.

An employee there said Goodrich threatened to bring a loaded shotgun to the office and that he said the office should be blown up with a pipe bomb. Goodrich’s preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 23.

