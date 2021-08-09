Iowa man arrested for bomb threat over McDonald’s dipping sauce now facing lesser charge

ANKENY, Iowa (WHO-TV) – An Ankeny man charged with a felony for allegedly threatening to blow up a McDonald’s because dipping sauce was left out of his chicken McNuggets order is now facing a lesser charge in the case.

According to court documents filed last week, 42-year-old Robert Golwitzer Jr. is charged with second-degree harassment, a serious misdemeanor. He was originally charged with false report of explosive or incendiary device following the June 26th incident.

Police say Golwitzer called the McDonald’s at 2526 SW State St. in Ankeny and threatened to blow up the restaurant and punch an employee after finding out no dipping sauce for his McNuggets had been included in his order.

The criminal complaint in the case says Golwitzer admitted to Ankeny Police that he made the threats.

Golwitzer has entered a written plea of not guilty to the charge. A trial date has been set for October 4th in Polk County.