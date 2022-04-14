ADEL, Iowa (WHO) – A man law enforcement officials say intentionally started a fire at an Adel home Sunday night has now been arrested on attempted murder charges.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office says 40-year-old Jason Weigum was arrested Wednesday after being released from a Des Moines hospital where he was treated for injuries he received in the fire.

Fire crews were called to 22760 Laredo Trail in a rural area north of Adel Sunday night after a 911 call came in about someone pouring gasoline inside the home and lighting it on fire.

Two other people were present in the home when officials say Weigum started the fire. One suffered 2nd and 3rd-degree burns and is being cared for at the Burn Treatment Center in Iowa City.

Weigum is charged with two counts of attempted murder, one count of first-degree arson, and one count of first-degree criminal mischief. He is being held in the Dallas County Jail.