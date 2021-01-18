Iowa man arrested by FBI on charges stemming from US Capitol riot

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – A man from Iowa has been arrested on charges associated with the U.S. Capitol riot.

According to a press release from the FBI Omaha Field Office, Leo Kelly was arrested on Monday on a federal warrant. He was arrested by special agents from the FBI Omaha Field Office’s Cedar Rapids Resident Agency.

The federal charges include knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry with intent to disrupt the orderly conduct of official business and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Kelly is in federal custody, and he will appear in federal court on Tuesday.