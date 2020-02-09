Iowa man arrested after shooting at apartment, wounding dog

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – An Iowa man is facing an attempted murder charge after he fired shots into an occupied apartment and hit a dog in the crossfire.

Des Moines Police said the 21-year-old gunman missed his intended target — a 19-year-old man — in the shooting.

The dog was taken to an emergency veterinary hospital but wasn’t expected to survive the shooting.

The gunfire was reported shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday at the Des Moines apartment complex.

The suspect was arrested after a short foot pursuit.

Witnesses told police that the suspect and the 19-year-old had an argument before the shooting.

