MARION, Iowa (AP) — Police arrested a 22-year-old Marion man after authorities ruled the death of his infant son was a homicide.

Samuel Goodwin was arrested Monday on possible charges of first-degree murder and child endangerment causing death. He is expected to be formally charged on Tuesday.

Goodwin’s son died on April 4. Police and emergency workers responded to a report of an infant who was not responsive and not breathing. Attempts to save the boy were unsuccessful.

An autopsy concluded the baby’s death was homicide, caused by multiple head injuries.