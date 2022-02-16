SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) — An Everly man was arrested on Saturday after driving drunk with a child in the vehicle.

According to the release from Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Steven Greathouse, 44, was driving a 2021 Honda CR-V in the 1600 mile of 350 Street when he was stopped by a deputy.

There were two passengers in the Honda with Greathouse, one of which was a minor. The release indicated it was determined that he was under the influence of alcohol and the deputy placed him under arrest.

Greathouse was taken to Clay County Jail and held to appear before a magistrate.