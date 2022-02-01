NEVADA, Iowa (KCAU) — An Iowa man has announced his candidacy for Iowa’s Fourth Congressional District as a Democrat.

Ryan Melton, of Nevada, Iowa, announced that he will be running for the U.S. House of Representatives, according to a release.

The release indicated Melton entered the race to protect democracy and will run on a ‘Putting People First’ platform. He has a goal to reduce controllable stressors in life for Iowans.

“Not only are our Democratic values at risk, we are faced with a slate of Republicans determined to block so many efforts that would make our lives better,” Said Melton, “Most Americans support major planks of my platform, as they know action in those spaces is sorely needed. For example, recent polling shows 71% of voters want Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices and 76% want increased funding for Medicaid home care for seniors. 68% of Americans also agree we need more funding for affordable housing. Yet, Congressional inaction has persisted.”

The release indicated that Melton discussed rural hospitals across the nation that are closing down or at risk of closing, 21% of those hospitals residing in Iowa, leaving a need for increased affordable, accessible health care.

Melton also discussed increasing funding to rural communities for better educational opportunities in Iowa communities. The release indicated that Iowa Ranks 35 in per-pupil funding and 37 in teacher starting pay.

“We can do better,” said Melton, “And we can assure success for all by providing affordable, accessible childcare and preschool on one end of the spectrum, and free community college and more affordable public university and trade school education on the other end.”

According to the release, Melton indicated calls for an increased minimum wage.

“As a Representative of the Fourth Congressional District, I want to work with Democrats, Republicans, and Independents to get things done for the people of Iowa,” said Melton.

Melton works in managing high-performing teams of insurance professionals at Nationwide. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in History and Political Science from Iowa State University and a Master of Arts in U.S. History from Kansas University. He lives in Nevada with his wife and children.