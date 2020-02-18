Iowa man accused of pushing co-worker off bin found in Mexico

HAMBURG, Iowa (AP) — A man accused of pushing a co-worker off the top of a grain bin in southwest Iowa has been found in Mexico and returned to the United States.

The U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release Tuesday that Pedro Andrade was taken into custody outside Medina, Mexico.

He’s been returned to a jail in Houston, awaiting his return to Iowa. Court records don’t list an attorney for him.

A court document says the co-worker survived his 60-foot fall on October 10 in Hamburg.

He told an investigator that Andrade had found out that Andrade’s wife and the co-worker were having an affair. 

