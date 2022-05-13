DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — An Iowa man is being held in the Polk County Jail after police said he injected meth into a 15-year-old girl and sexually abused her.

Mark Worthington, 59, of Des Moines, is charged with third-degree sexual abuse and drug distribution violation to a person under 18.

The charges stem from multiple incidents that happened in May at Worthington’s apartment in the 700 block of Bancroft Street, according to criminal complaints in the case.

Worthington is accused of telling the victim he had medicine that would arouse her and then injecting her with methamphetamine. The complaint also says he used sex toys on the victim.

A no-contact order has been issued barring Worthington from contacting the victim.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May 23.