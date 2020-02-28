Iowa man accused of fatally stabbing wife granted trial delay

This Oct. 28, 2019, photo provided by the Johnson County Jail in Iowa City, Iowa shows Roy Browning, Jr. Browning has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, JoEllen Browning, a University of Iowa Health Care official, who was found dead in their home on April 5. (Johnson County Jail via AP)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A trial has been delayed for a man accused of killing his wife in Iowa City.

Johnson County court records say 67-year-old Roy Browning Jr. has pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder in the April 5 stabbing death of JoEllen Browning.

His trial had been scheduled to begin March 10, but on Thursday a judge granted Browning’s request for a delay. The new starting date: Oct. 13.

Prosecutors have said Roy Browning killed his wife just hours before she was set to learn about financial problems he had tried to hide from her. She was director of operating budgets at University of Iowa Health Care. 

