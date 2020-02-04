Iowa man accused of breaking into, damaging Iowa Capitol

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities arrested a man suspected of having entering the Iowa State Capitol building and causing damage.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) said in a Monday release that Matthey Parker, 21, of Pleasant Hill, Iowa, has been arrested. They said that he turned himself in after authorities asked for help to find him.

The DCI asked for the public’s help, saying that Sunday around 2:55 a.m., Parker gained entry to the capitol building and caused damage, possibly injuring himself at the time.

Parker was charged with the class D felony of second-degree criminal mischief and one count of criminal trespass, an aggravated misdemeanor.

