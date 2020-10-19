Iowa man accused of biting off nose of another man during fight

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Police say a Dubuque man was arrested this weekend after biting off the nose of another man during a fight.

The Telegraph Herald reports that Blayre Ward, 24, was arrested early Sunday morning on suspicion of willful injury, assault causing injury, harassment, and other counts.

Police documents say Ward and another man fought with Scott Plumley, 44, and that Ward bit Plumley’s nose, “biting the majority of it off.”

Plumley was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and later transported to an Iowa City hospital for a specialized surgery to reconstruct his nose.

