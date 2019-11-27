CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A man accused of killing an Iowa high school student almost 40 years ago wants his trial moved out of Linn County.
The attorney for 65-year-old Jerry Burns, of Manchester, said in a filing Monday that pretrial publicity made it unlikely Burns could receive a fair trial in Linn County. The trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 10.
Police arrested Burns Dec. 19, 39 years to the day after 18-year-old Michelle Martinko was killed. Her body was found the next day inside her family’s car at a Cedar Rapids mall. She had been stabbed in the face and chest.
Latest Stories
- Iowa man accused of 1979 slaying wants trial moved out of Linn County
- Former Iowa Senate secretary named ethics board executive
- U.S. economy looking durable despite risks from trade conflict
- Sioux City Human Rights Commission announced two recipients for 2019 War Eagle Human Rights Award
- City of Storm Lake announces the appointment of new police chief