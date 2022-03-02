DES MOINES, IOWA — The price of lumber has seen highs and lows since the pandemic, now industry experts say the cost of lumber and other construction material is rising again.

The Vice President and CEO of Leachman Lumber, Mark Leachman, said people should expect to pay a great deal more at the checkout.

“We had a little downturn in the late summer early Fall, but now they’re [prices are] creeping back up there again,” said Leachman.

“They’re not quite up as they were last year, but they’re within 20-25 percent of the highs that we had last year.”

Leachman believes prices are high because of new developments, high fuel prices and some imported items.

According to the National Association of Home Builders, the recent price jump added more than $18,600 to the price of a newly built home.

Leachman says order construction materials immediately if you are plan to remodel your home.

“Plan ahead. Make sure you give them [companies] plenty of time,” said Leachman.

“I was talking to a customer about that earlier, and they want to do some stuff at their summer house, and I said, well you might as well start buying things and organizing things now because it could be July before you can get some special order items.”

Leachman also said the most common items customers buy are lumber, siding, windows, interior doors, exterior doors, trims, and composite decks.