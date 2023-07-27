DES MOINES, IOWA — Fiscal year 2023 was a very good one for Iowa Lottery players and for state revenue as well. The Iowa Lottery says it set a record for sales, prizes and proceeds in the last fiscal year which ended on June 30th.

Overall, the lottery saw $481.5 million in sales – a new record. Lotto players then set a record by wining $305.3 million in prizes while the state profited a record $108.2 million. Retailers also collected $31.3 million in the last year.

MegaMillions sales in the state doubled over the previous year. Powerball sales saw a big spike as well. The top seven stores for retail sales were all Hy-Vees – with six of those seven being in Cedar Rapids.

The biggest prize won in the last year was a $40 million jackpot in Lotto America by Earl Lape of Dubuque. There were seven other million dollar winners in Iowa in the last year.