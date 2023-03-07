CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) — With a new Iowa Lottery contest ten lucky winners will get to see Luke Combs perform live in Nashville, courtesy of the lottery.

The promotion, called “Living Lucky with Luke Combs” started Tuesday and will run through June 20. The special tickets will feature pictures of Combs along with graphics of CDs and Guitar Picks.

Cash prizes for the event will range from $10 to $100,000. Players can enter their nonwinning tickets into the drawing which will take place on June 22.

In order to participate in the grand prize contest participants will need to be a part of the Iowa Lottery VIP program, which you can join on the lottery’s website.

The concert from Combs won’t be the only thing that winners will receive, they will also get multiple free meals at Nashville establishments, a self-guided tour of the country music hall of fame, $500 of spending money, round rip airfare from Des Moines and hotel for the trip. All taxes for the trip will also be taken care of.

The estimated worth of the trip is greater than $20,000. One of the 10 winners will win an additional $10,000 and all ten winners will have a shot at the $500,000 top prize which will be announced by Luke Combs