SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After months without winners, both the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have reached record amounts.

According to the Iowa Lottery, Mega Million’s estimated prize is $450 million while Powerball is at $615 million. The odds of winning either jackpot is low, Iowa always wins.

Proceeds from the sales of lotto tickets fund different programs in the state, and so far, the Iowa Lottery has contributed more than $2.3 billion.

“One of them is a Iowa Veterans Trust Fund, which helps Iowa veterans and their families. A lot of the proceeds also helps the families of iowa peace officers, firefighters, and corrections employees who died in the line of duty,” said sam martin of the Iowa Lottery.

However, the Iowa lottery says Iowans should play responsibly. The drawing for Mega Millions jackpot is Friday night at 10.