Iowa long-term care facilities account for about half of Iowa’s virus-related deaths

With about half of Iowa’s virus-related deaths coming from long-term care facilities, the Iowa Department of Public Health says those who live in long-term care facilities will be some of the first people to get immunized.

More than 1,000 Iowa care center residents have died from COVID-19, about half of the state’s total death total of 2,202.

The total number of positive cases at those facilities represents only 2% of Iowa’s total case count. About 20% of those positive cases in long term care facilities have come in the past two weeks.

As of Monday morning, 119 long-term care centers in Iowa are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, which is about a quarter of all state facilities.

“While case counts continue to mount, the complications and mortality rates associated with COVID-19 in nursing homes has come down dramatically, It’s a mixed bag, but it’s certainly a period of incredible anxiety for families residents and staff members,” Iowa Health Care Association President & CEO Brent Willett said.

Willett added staff members at long term care facilities generally get tested for COVID-19 twice per week.