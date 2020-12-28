Iowa long term care centers expect vaccinations to begin

DES MOINES, Iowa – A massive effort to vaccinate Iowans most vulnerable to COVID-19 begins this week.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said it plans to start vaccinating long term care center residents on Monday.

The state has already started inoculating health care workers with the Pfizer and Moderna formulas.

However, the department was warned the Trump Administration is now making available about 20% fever doses than originally expected for Iowans.