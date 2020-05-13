Iowa Legislature to resume session on June 3

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – On Wednesday afternoon, Iowa House and Senate leadership announced that the Iowa Legislature plans to reconvene on June 3 at 9 a.m.

The Legislature previously suspended its session on March 16 as a precaution to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and safety of legislators, the public, and staff.

“Suspending the Legislative session was necessary to ensure Iowa’s health care infrastructure was not overwhelmed. It is now time for the Senate to resume its constitutional duty to represent the people of Iowa, implement policy priorities, and pass a conservative budget to fund the necessary functions of government,” said Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny.

“Iowans have stepped up and done their part to slow the spread of COVID-19. It is because of these efforts that we can safely and responsibly reopen our communities and economy. With the situation much improved, it is also time for the Legislature to return to Des Moines so we can complete our work. Once we return, I look forward to addressing the priorities of Iowans and passing a conservative and responsible state budget.” said House Speaker Pat Grassley (R-New Hartford).

Officials said even though the public is encouraged to avoid the Capitol, if possible, especially if they’re a part of a vulnerable population, more safety precautions will be taken to protect the health of people in the building where the Legislature reconvenes.

Those measures include:

Encouraging members and staff to stay home if they are sick, have a fever or any symptoms, or have compromised immune systems.

Requiring staff members and the public to undergo a health screening before entering the Capitol.

Recommending that all individuals follow social distancing guidelines issued by the Department of Public Health.

Recommending the use of facemasks when unable to properly social distance, as recommended by the CDC. Facemasks will be provided to those who want one.

Deploying hand sanitizer stations throughout the Capitol, at entrances to the building, and the House and Senate chambers.

Limiting individuals on the House floor to only Representatives and necessary staff as deemed appropriate by supervisors.

They mention that members of the press will be seated on a first-come, first-served basis in a reserved section of the north gallery in the House and the south gallery in the Senate.

Officials are encouraging the press to practice proper social distancing among themselves.

News organizations are strongly encouraged to limit their number of reporters in the House and Senate galleries to one per outlet.

All of the House committee meetings will be held in the House Chambers and will be live-streamed to increase transparency and ensure Iowans are able to follow legislative business.

They also mentioned all Senate committee meetings will be in the Senate Chamber and will also be live-streamed to grow transparency and ensure those in the state are able to follow the legislative business.

For both the House and Senate subcommittee meetings, the public is being strongly encouraged to submit written comments on legislation through the General Assembly’s website.

The Capitol building will be reopened to the public on May 18 with reduced hours of Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and only the West Entrance will be open.

The Capitol is closed to tour groups and individuals will be encouraged to practice social distancing guidelines, means having six feet of separation and refrain from gathering in groups of 10 or more people.

The Legislative Council will meet by teleconference on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. to vote to resume session on June 3.