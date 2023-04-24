DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — It is the final scheduled week of the 2023 Lowa Legislative Session.

State lawmakers are still looking at property tax reform, which has seen bipartisan support in both chambers. However, the House and Senate have two different plans for how to go about the changes. This means they’ll have to work out the differences.

The legislature will also need to pass a state budget before the session can close. Financial topics will likely be a large focus in the legislature this week.