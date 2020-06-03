Iowa Legislature returns for brief budget-focused session

by: DAVID PITT Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad, D-Des Moines, left, gets a hug from Rep. Bob Kressig, D-Cedar Falls, in the Iowa House chambers, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. Lawmakers returned Wednesday after suspending the session when the coronavirus pandemic surfaced in Iowa in March, prompting state officials to close the state Capitol. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Legislature has returned to finish work left when the coronavirus pandemic surfaced in Iowa in March and prompted state officials to close the state Capitol.

Lawmakers began work Wednesday and are expected to meet for at least two weeks to complete work on a budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 and address policy measures on which House and Senate leaders reach agreement.

Temperatures will be checked at the door and masks will be provided.

Meeting rules have been established to allow lawmakers to be at least six feet apart.

Committee meetings and floor debates will be streamed on the internet.

  • State Rep. Charlie McConkey, D-Council Bluffs, adjusts his face guard in the Iowa House chambers, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. Lawmakers returned Wednesday after suspending the session when the coronavirus pandemic surfaced in Iowa in March, prompting state officials to close the state Capitol. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
  • Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion, talks with Rep. Louis Zumbach, R-Coggon, right, in the Iowa House chambers, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. Lawmakers returned Wednesday after suspending the session when the coronavirus pandemic surfaced in Iowa in March, prompting state officials to close the state Capitol. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
  • Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad, D-Des Moines, talks with Rep. John Forbes, D-Urbandale, right, in the Iowa House chambers, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. Lawmakers returned Wednesday after suspending the session when the coronavirus pandemic surfaced in Iowa in March, prompting state officials to close the state Capitol. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
  • State Rep. Ross Wilburn, D-Ames, adjusts his face guard in the Iowa House chambers, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. Lawmakers returned Wednesday after suspending the session when the coronavirus pandemic surfaced in Iowa in March, prompting state officials to close the state Capitol. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
  • Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad, D-Des Moines, walks to his desk in the Iowa House chambers, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. Lawmakers returned Wednesday after suspending the session when the coronavirus pandemic surfaced in Iowa in March, prompting state officials to close the state Capitol. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
  • Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad, D-Des Moines, left, gets a hug from Rep. Bob Kressig, D-Cedar Falls, in the Iowa House chambers, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. Lawmakers returned Wednesday after suspending the session when the coronavirus pandemic surfaced in Iowa in March, prompting state officials to close the state Capitol. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
  • Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley, right, stands in the Iowa House chambers, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. Lawmakers returned Wednesday after suspending the session when the coronavirus pandemic surfaced in Iowa in March, prompting state officials to close the state Capitol. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
  • State Rep. Charles Isenhart works at his desk wearing a face guard due to caronavirus, in the Iowa House chambers, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. Lawmakers returned Wednesday after suspending the session when the coronavirus pandemic surfaced in Iowa in March, prompting state officials to close the state Capitol. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

