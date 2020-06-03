Iowa Legislature returns for brief budget-focused session

Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad, D-Des Moines, left, gets a hug from Rep. Bob Kressig, D-Cedar Falls, in the Iowa House chambers, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. Lawmakers returned Wednesday after suspending the session when the coronavirus pandemic surfaced in Iowa in March, prompting state officials to close the state Capitol. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Legislature has returned to finish work left when the coronavirus pandemic surfaced in Iowa in March and prompted state officials to close the state Capitol.

Lawmakers began work Wednesday and are expected to meet for at least two weeks to complete work on a budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 and address policy measures on which House and Senate leaders reach agreement.

Temperatures will be checked at the door and masks will be provided.

Meeting rules have been established to allow lawmakers to be at least six feet apart.

Committee meetings and floor debates will be streamed on the internet.