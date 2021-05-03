Iowa legislators request oversight meeting on Gov. Reynolds rejection of $95 million federal COVID-19 aid

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Democrats are asking for a committee review of the Gov. Reynolds Administration’s handling of federal COVID-19 relief funds.

The letter comes after Gov. Reynolds revealed last week on a Fox News Town Hall that she rejected $95 million in COVID-19 federal funds for testing in schools.

On Monday, State Senator Clarie Celsi and State Representative Ruth Ann Gaines called for a government oversight meeting in the House and Senate.

The meeting would give lawmakers the opportunity to discuss protocols for conducting oversight of the funding.

Both lawmakers wrote in a joint letter to the House and Senate Oversight Committee chairs that they were “flabbergasted to discover that Governor Reynolds sent $95 million in COVID-19 testing funding back to the U.S. Federal Government instead of giving schools the option to use it for COVID-19 testing protocols in their districts.”

Below is a copy of the full letter to the House and Senate Oversight Committee chairs.