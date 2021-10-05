Iowa legislators meeting in special session to vote on redistricting maps

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Iowa lawmakers will meet in a special session Tuesday to vote on maps defining Iowa’s new legislative and congressional districts.

The non-partisan Legislative Services Agency released its first draft of the redistricting maps last month and Gov. Kim Reynolds set a Special Session for October 5th to vote on them.

If lawmakers reject the first maps, the LSA has 35 days to make changes. If the second draft of the maps is also rejected the LSA gets another 35 days to make a third revision.

Here are the proposed changes:

Current Iowa Congressional districts

Proposed Iowa Congressional districts

Current Iowa House districts

Proposed Iowa House districts

Current Iowa Senate districts

Proposed Iowa Senate districts

The LSA is tasked, by Iowa law, with minimizing gerrymandering and political influence when it makes its initial drafting of the districts.