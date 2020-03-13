Iowa legislative leaders plan on business as usual at Capitol

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa Republican legislative leaders say they are not planning on curtailing the legislative session due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

Some Iowa Democratic senators have encouraged Republican leaders to consider suspending the current session or going home early.

Iowa has 16 people who have tested positive but the risk to the public in Iowa remains low.

Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver and House Speaker Pat Grassley say plans are for the session to proceed as usual. It’s scheduled to run through April 21. The Capitol remains open to the public.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with some who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.

