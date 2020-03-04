Breaking News
Former Vice President Joe Biden wins Arkansas
Live Now
Biden wins seven states; Sanders wins two states; Bloomberg wins American Samoa

Iowa bill ties restitution payment to felon voting right

Iowa News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – in this April 26, 2019 file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, speaks to reporters following a meeting in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Felons would be required to repay restitution to victims before they could get their voting right restored under a bill passed by the Iowa Senate. Earlier Tuesday, March 3, 2020, Reynolds for the first time indicated support for the measure. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Felons would be required to repay restitution to victims before they could get their voting right restored under a bill passed by the Iowa Senate.

Earlier on Tuesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds for the first time indicated support for the measure.

Iowa is the only state that automatically takes felon voting rights away.

Felons must apply to the governor who requires that they have at least a payment plan for court ordered financial obligations.

Senate Republicans insisted on complete restitution repayment before they would consider a constitutional amendment automatically restoring voting rights upon the completion of a felony sentence.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories