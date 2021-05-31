Iowa leaders share Memorial Day messages and celebrations

IOWA — This Memorial Day, Iowa leaders are sharing their thanks to our fallen service members through personal messages and joining community celebrations.

This morning Governor Kim Reynolds was joined by retired Vice Admiral Michael Franken at the annual Memorial Day ceremony at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery. The event was held at the cemetery but without a crowd – it was streamed live instead.

Honoring our fallen heroes this morning. We must never forget the true cost of freedom. #MemorialDay2021 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/YS3va30zpp — Gov. Kim Reynolds (@IAGovernor) May 31, 2021

Senator Joni Ernst, a retired member of the Iowa National Guard, started her day decorating Montgomery County for the day.

Up bright and early on this #MemorialDay to raise American flags with the Montgomery County Court of Honor as a symbol of remembrance for the men and women who have given their life in defense of our nation and the freedoms we cherish 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/9N44mznu7x — Joni Ernst (@joniernst) May 31, 2021

Today we honor those who served and those who sacrificed — and give thanks for all that they’ve protected.



Happy Memorial Day! #IA03 pic.twitter.com/BlL2IUYzaH — Rep. Cindy Axne (@RepCindyAxne) May 31, 2021

We’ve long enjoyed privilege and freedom in our country and often forget that our military men and women have given their lives to earn and preserve it. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/ZrwO8f5Ztl — Ray [Bubba] Sorensen (@TheFreedomRock) May 31, 2021

Today we honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our country 🇺🇸 @ United States Capitol https://t.co/vbtzpZtkwQ — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) May 31, 2021