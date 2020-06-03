Iowa leaders send letter petitioning USDA to provide CFAP funds to egg producers

FILE – In this Oct. 21, 2015, file photo, eggs laid by cage-free chickens sit in a holder after being sorted at a farm near Waukon, Iowa. Michigan would become the fifth state to require that egg-laying hens be housed in cage-free areas under legislation approved by the state House and backed as aligning farms with where the industry is headed. The main bill is part of a broader update of the state’s animal industry law. It will soon go to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa leaders sent a letter on Tuesday to Secretary Sonny Perdue asking the U.S. Department of Agriculture to include egg producers in the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP).

The letter was sent by Governor Kim Reynolds, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, and Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst.

They wrote in part, “COVID-19 has impacted our Iowa farmers, including our egg producers, whose eggs were destined for the liquid egg market. Because of the massive damage done to this industry as restaurants, schools, and other egg-buying businesses have closed over the past few months, we write today in support of their inclusion into the CFAP to keep these producers afloat until the pandemic abates.”

According to the governor’s office, with nearly 70% of the state’s layer flocks producing for the liquid egg marked, the COVID-19 market disruption has proved to be devastating to Iowa’s egg producers.

“As our producers continue doing their part to keep our national food supply chains moving, we must do our part to support their operations. We commend USDA for a number of measures the department has taken to facilitate the flow of food to people who need it through the network of food banks and pantries. I want to thank Senators Chuck Grassley, Joni Ernst, and Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig for their continued partnership in support of Iowa producers.” From Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds in her message to Secretary Sonny Perdue

“I’m glad USDA has said payments to farmers will begin under the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. Market disruptions have negatively impacted almost all operations in Iowa, including egg producers. The liquid egg market saw a 68% price decline as sales to restaurants and hotels dried up during the COVID-19 pandemic. I’m glad to join Governor Reynolds, Senator Ernst, and Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Naig in this effort to ensure liquid egg producers are kept afloat until the pandemic ends. We appreciate USDA’s willingness to hear from public comment, and welcome an adjustment to the program to allow egg producers to qualify.” From U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley

“Iowa’s farmers have been doing their part to help our state and nation navigate the effort to defeat COVID-19, and our egg producers are no different. Much of our state’s egg production supports our commercial food service, and while many restaurants and other facilities have had to close or limit operations throughout this pandemic, our egg industry has seen a drastic drop in demand and as a result, some have had to dump product. These hardworking folks need relief and assistance, and that’s what we’re fighting for and pushing USDA to provide.” From U.S. Senator Joni Ernst

“We are grateful to the Trump administration and USDA for the relief the CFAP has provided to our crop and livestock producers. Egg producers should also be included in the program since they have been greatly impacted and play a key role in our food supply and state economy. We must support them throughout these ongoing market disruptions.” From Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig

The governor’s office mentions that Iowa is home to over 58 million egg-laying hens and about one in six eggs are consumed in the U.S. every year.

The egg industry is responsible for as much as $2.6 billion in the total economic activity that supports 7,084 jobs and directly employs 2,398 people, as an integral part of Iowa’s economy.

To read the full letter in its entirety, click here.

