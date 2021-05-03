Iowa leaders need to keep pushing folks to get COVID-19 vaccine, Sen. Ernst says

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, speaks during a confirmation hearing for Secretary of Defense nominee Lloyd Austin, a recently retired Army general, before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU/WHO) – The good news on the COVID-19 vaccine front on Monday night is that about half of the adults in Iowa who should be vaccinated are vaccinated.

The bad news is that about another million people still need to get vaccinated, and they seem intent on turning it down.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, more than 1.1 million Iowans who are 18 and older are fully immunized.

But the demand has slowed down to a grinding halt to the point where 88 of the 99 county health departments in the state didn’t want their full allotment of vaccine for next week.

Health officials said they’re still trying to give out their existing supplies.

On Monday, Iowa Senator Joni Ernst said that leaders need to keep pushing people who are hesitant to go ahead and get the COVID-19 vaccine shot.

“[We] certainly need Republican men out there showing leadership and getting vaccinated. I would never make this mandatory for the civilian population. That is a decision that they have to make. I look at it this way: I’m not doing it to protect myself. I’m certainly doing it to protect the people that I love,” said Senator Ernst (R-IA).

The three counties in Iowa with the smallest vaccination rates are Decatur, Davis, and Mahaska counties, where about one in three adults are fully vaccinated.