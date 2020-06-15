DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Several Iowa leaders are calling for support for the state’s turkey producers through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP).

Gov. Kim Reynolds, U.S. Senators Joni Ernst (R-IA) and Chuck Grassley (R-IA), who are both members of the Senate Agriculture Committee, along with the state’s Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, are calling on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to provide assistance through CFAP to turkey producers across Iowa.

In a letter to USDA Secretary Perdue, they’re urging the department to provide federal assistance to farmer-owned cooperatives and independent turkey growers.

“Plant closures and reduced flocks remain a growing threat to our turkey growers, and food supply chain. Our independent turkey growers stand to lose disproportionately compared to other corporate-owned growers due to increased exposure…There are numerous farmer-owned cooperatives and independent growers who are being left out of assistance in CFAP and we ask that USDA recognize the unique business structure of many turkey operations and help find a solution in order for these producers to receive federal assistance.” From Iowa Gov. Reynolds, U.S. Senator Ernst, U.S. Senator Grassley, and Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Naig

To read the full letter to USDA Secretary Perdue, click here.

