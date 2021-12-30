SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – When the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s, Iowa will have new laws in place that were passed during the 89th Iowa General Assembly.

In total, 190 new bills were passed during the session, but more than a dozen will go into effect on the first day of 2022. One of those bills, named House File 435, relates to adding emergency contact information for folks with a driver’s license or an identification card.

Iowans will be asked to provide their emergency contacts when they apply for issuance, replacement, or renewal of their driver’s license or ID card. The Sioux City Police Department sees the new law as a much-needed addition to its operations.

“Once or twice a year, we do a death investigation where someone dies unexpectedly and we have a tough time finding that next akin. So this would greatly help with that process and, you know, notifying that family and bringing some closure for them and also, you know, making sure that their loved ones are properly taken care of,” Sergeant Jeremy McClure said.

Another bill, House File 493, would mean regulation of low-speed electric bikes. This, imposing penalties to riders that don’t follow road signs and go more than 20 miles per hour where a limit is not posted.

“You know, as these technologies come out, advancements in these bikes make them almost, you know, as fast as some cars and stuff. And so it’s important that people that are out bicycling and using these electric bikes follow the rules of the road also,” Sergeant McClure said.

Below is a list of Iowa laws that are going to be enacted on January 1, 2022. Some laws may have become effective earlier in 2021 and became applicable on January 1, 2022.

A bill for an act relating to life insurance company or association cash reinvestments in repurchase agreements collateralized by securities, and including applicability provisions. Effective date: 07/01/2021. Applicability date: 01/01/2022.

A bill for an act relating to property tax levies, exemptions, classifications, assessment limitations, and administration, and including effective date and applicability provisions. Effective date: 01/01/2022. Applicability date: 01/01/2022.

A bill for an act relating to emergency contact information for use by the department of transportation and law enforcement, and including effective date provisions. Effective date: 01/01/2022.

A bill for an act relating to low-speed electric bicycles, providing penalties, making penalties applicable, and including applicability provisions. Effective date: 07/01/2021. Applicability date: 07/01/2021, 01/01/2022.

A bill for an act relating to the perfection of mechanics’ liens and mechanics’ liens remedies and including effective date provisions. Effective date: 01/01/2022.

A bill for an act relating to the calculation of certain court costs in probate matters, and including effective date and applicability provisions. Effective date: 01/01/2022. Applicability date: 01/01/2022.

A bill for an act relating to standards for data security, and investigations and notifications of cybersecurity events, for certain licensees under the jurisdiction of the commissioner of insurance, making penalties applicable and including effective date provisions. Effective date: 01/01/2022.

A bill for an act relating to commercial driver’s license driving skills tests, providing fees, and including effective date provisions. Effective date: 01/01/2022.

A bill for an act providing for business entities, providing for certain fees, and including effective date provisions. Effective date: Enactment, 01/01/2022, 07/01/2021.

A bill for an act creating a permit allowing the operation of vehicles of excessive weight transporting fluid milk products, providing fees, and including effective date provisions. Effective date: 01/01/2022.

A bill for an act relating to the classification and reclassification of certain secondary roads, and including applicability provisions. Effective date: 07/01/2021. Applicability date: 01/01/2022.

A bill for an act relating to certain financial obligations, including under the consumer credit code, and including under the criminal and juvenile justice system by modifying criminal and civil surcharges, fines, fees, costs, and court debt, providing civil penalties, and including effective date and retroactive applicability provisions. Effective date: Enactment, 01/01/2022, 07/01/2021. Applicability date: 07/15/2020.

A bill for an act relating to the conduct of elections, including absentee ballots and voter list maintenance activities, making penalties applicable, and including effective date and applicability provisions. Effective date: 03/08/2021. Applicability date: 01/01/2022.

A bill for an act relating to the licensure of persons completing an apprenticeship, and including effective date provisions. Effective date: 01/01/2022.

A bill for an act relating to electronic transactions by permitting the use of distributed ledger technology and smart contracts and including effective date provisions. Effective date: 01/01/2022.

A bill for an act relating to the conduct of elections, including nominations, procedures for proposed amendments to the Iowa Constitution, and absentee voting, and including effective date provisions. Enactment, 01/01/2022.

A bill for an act relating to the administration of the tax and related laws by the department of revenue by requiring composite returns for pass-through entities, restricting public disclosure of certain information, providing penalties, and including applicability provisions. Effective date: 07/01/2021. Applicability date: 01/01/2022.

A bill for an act relating to state and local finances by making appropriations, providing for legal and regulatory responsibilities, providing for other properly related matters, and including effective date and retroactive applicability provisions. Enactment, 01/01/2022, 07/01/2021. Applicability date: 04/28/2021, 03/08/2021, 04/12/2021, 04/30/2021, 02/23/2021.

A bill for an act relating to state and local revenue and finance by modifying future tax contingencies, the state inheritance tax, the sales and use tax relating to food banks, the tax on promotional play receipts, mental health, and disability services funding, school district funding, commercial and industrial property tax replacement payments, providing for housing incentives, providing for other properly related matters, making appropriations, and including effective date, applicability, and retroactive applicability provisions. Enactment date: 07/01/2022, 07/01/2029, 01/01/2022, 07/01/2021. Applicability date: 01/01/2022, 03/17/2020, 01/01/2021.

For any questions regarding new laws, it is recommended you reach out to your local law enforcement.