Iowa lawmakers will look into bill similar to California’s Fair Pay to Play for college athletes

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) –There’s another busy week ahead at the Statehouse for Iowa legislators.

Sex crimes and education legislation will get attention, as will the idea of paying Iowa college athletes.

Perhaps not surprisingly, the youngest members of the Iowa House of Representatives are some of those pushing the idea.

Although NCAA rules and regulations state athletes can not profit in any way related to their sport, but that might change in Iowa, including Republican Representative Joe Mitchell of Wayland wants to change that.

The idea follows California’s Fair Pay to Play act approved back in September ignited a trend across the country with multiple states following suit.

“Congress is also working on it. I realize not everyone has the greatest of faith in Congress or the NCAA, but that’s where the solution is going to have to come from,” said Keith Saunders, Iowa Board of Regents.

“You know we started the conversion, hopefully, we pass this into law. So it’s going to speed up the process sooner rather than later because I think a lot of times you see the NCAA or Congress or whoever they say is going to act on these things and they don’t, said Rep. Joe Mitchell (R-Wayland).

The argument is that universities make millions of dollars profiting on prominent student-athletes, that drive ticket sales and media contracts for schools to appear on sports broadcasting networks like ESPN.