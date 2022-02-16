DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — This week is “funnel week” in the Iowa Legislature. It’s one of the busiest weeks of the session as state lawmakers try to get their bills passed through committees.

If a bill does not get voted out of committee this week, it won’t be able to be debated on the House or Senate floor. Amendments can be added to bills once they are debated after committee, so in some cases there is a need to push a bill through before final touches are added.

“Today we need to move this bill forward so we can continue that conversation,” said State Senator Dan Zumbach (R) from Ryan.

The Senate Agriculture Committee passed Senate File 2127, which does not allow commercial solar panels to be built on certain types of farmland. The committee’s chair said that this is not anti-solar, it is making sure both the energy companies and farmers are heard.

“I, in no way, shape or form intend to stop solar. I, in no way, shape or form want to say that solar is a poor energy choice. That is not the point of this bill at all,” said Zumbach. “It is about showing respect to agriculture land in general.”

There was some opposition to the bill even though it passed. The main concern from the Democratic Party was losing out on potential dollars that would be spent in the state.

“I would certainly urge my colleagues to resist this bill. I have grave concerns about the effects it will have on investment in our state at a time where we can’t afford to lose that investment,” said State Senator Zach Wahls (D) from Coralville.

On the House side, one bill that is trying to get passed through committee this week would prohibit a business or person incorporated under laws of the Chinese government from acquiring real estate property in Iowa.

The bill is House File 2311 and the idea for law started this session. The language of the legislation outlines ways that the counties can go about enforcing and reporting this law. The bill’s sponsor explained why the time is now for this to pass.

“I believe that things have never been more serious with our relationship with China than they are right now,” said State Representative Brian Best (R) from Glidden. “So if there is ever going to be a good time, I think that is right now.”

The House State Government Committee was scheduled for Tuesday but was postponed a day. Best believes he has support from both sides of the aisle on this.

There are dozens of bills that hope to pass committee by the deadline of this week. Once funnel week is over, there will be a better idea of what the House and Senate could actually debate on the chamber floor this session.