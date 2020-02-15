Iowa lawmakers trying to expand medical marijuana program

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Governor Kim Reynolds vetoed an expansion of Iowa’s medical marijuana program last year, but now some lawmakers are vowing to try again.

The Iowa Medical Cannabidiol Board, the group in charge of making recommendations to Iowa lawmakers about changing Iowa’s medical marijuana program met Friday morning.

Several people spoke out at the meeting in support of raising the limit of THC in medical marijuana.

“I am here today because I love someone with a permanent disability due to a life-threatening car accident and medical marijuana saved their life. Without it, that person would still be relying on opioids and alcohol. Raise the limit, remove the cap, and make medical marijuana more accessible before it’s too late for those people,” Hannah Van Houten from Des Moines said at the meeting.

Members voted on the request to expand Iowa’s medical marijuana program to include patients with ADHD and panic disorder.

Lawmakers are considering six different bills that would change Iowa’s medical marijuana law.