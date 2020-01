DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) – Iowa lawmakers are taking on the issue of vaping in Iowa with two separate bills.

The first bill would change Iowa’s law to follow federal law that recently changed the legal age to buy tobacco and vape products from 18 to 21.

A second bill would ban vaping in public places, an update to Iowa’s Safe and Clean Air Act.

In 2008, Iowa lawmakers made it illegal to smoke tobacco products in certain public places, like restaurants, schools, and offices.