SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– From new issues to recurring topics, Iowa lawmakers are ready to return to Des Moines for the 90th General Assembly.

Before lawmakers step through the Iowa State Capitol’s doors, many are prepared to talk about several issues they want to address.

“The big things that I hear about public education, people are worried with vouchers being passed, the abortion ban, all things done last cycle, and kinda what we can do this cycle,” Iowa State Representative J.D. Scholten said. “Hearing a lot on nursing homes, and child care, and housing issues so a lot of just issues that affecting people.”

“We made some really good progress last year, and I think we’ll continue to try to work on those and other topics,” State Senator Kevin Alons said. “There’s certainly been a lot of discussion about income tax, something on election integrity, kind of a review and potential reform of the area education agency.”

It’s not just new ideas being brought to the table. Some were either dismissed previous years or are recurring issues.

“This current administration is letting inflation run rampant, and people are justifiably saying they want want some help,” State Senator Rocky De Witt said. “So one of the first things we can do is start working on property taxes and personal income tax. That’s us working hard to fight inflation.”

“To me, the right to repair issue is one that affects a lot of our farmers,” Scholten said. “When you buy a combine, tractor, whatever it is, you can’t repair it yourself. You have to wait for the manufacturer to send somebody out there during harvest time. It’s a small window to get through, and so that’s just a hurdle that I think is unnecessary.”

Over the next roughly three months, lawmakers will spend their days discussing and deciding what bills will pass and what will not. Legislators are unsure what will become law by the end of this year’s session.

“With enough pressure, anything passes, I guess,” Scholten said. “What we’re seeing right now is, if the governor gives it the green light, it goes.”

“Well,” De Witt said, “I did get some emails, and some of the things that other legislatures are looking at is important to them, but I’m willing to work with all of them and see what we can get done.”

The legislative session begins next Monday, Jan. 8. It is scheduled to last 100 days, with the final day set for April 16.