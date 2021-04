(KCAU) — The Iowa House Judiciary Committee has advanced a bill that would ban COVID-19 vaccine passports in the state.

State and local government would not be able to require people to have identification that shows they have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine.

The same would apply to businesses and nonprofits but does not keep them from having a COVID-19 screening process.

However, healthcare facilities would be able to require proof of vaccination for staff.