Iowa lawmakers on condition of State Address

DES MOINES (KCAU) – The thing that seemed to have lawmakers talking the most is Governor Reynolds’ proposed tax policy changes.

Reynolds wants to add a one-cent sales tax rise to fund things like water quality and mental health.

Since revenue from those taxes would fund those programs, Reynolds is also proposing a 10% income tax cut for the majority of Iowans.

This drew huge applause from Republicans in the room, but Democratic leadership says they want to make sure everything is fully funded before taking tax cuts.

“Obviously Republicans would be very supportive of those details. Again, not knowing each of those details, I wouldn’t read any more into it other than the Governor laid out plan,” Speaker of the House, Pat Grassley said.

“We need to make sure the way we do fund these programs and find funding for mental health is its a fair tax, we don’t just put it all on sales tax. Or we don’t just put it on a group of taxpayers that really can’t afford it,” House Minority Leader, Todd Prichard added.

Reynolds also renewed her request to pass a constitutional amendment that would allow felons to vote once their sentence is served.