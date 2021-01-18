Iowa lawmakers notified of positive COVID-19 case in statehouse

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) – The Iowa Legislature has only been back in session for a week, but lawmakers are already dealing with a positive COVID-19 case.

In an email sent to lawmakers Friday and obtained by WHO 13 News, Chief Clerk Meghan Nelson told lawmakers that someone associated with the Iowa House of Representatives tested positive for COVID-19.

The email said the person was last in the building Wednesday and tested positive on Friday. The statehouse is now taking additional cleaning measures and conducting contact tracing.

The email stated the person who tested positive was wearing a face covering at all times. Face masks are not required to be worn inside the statehouse.

In response to the positive case, Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver said, “The Senate has already adopted some chamber-specific protocols such as virtual subcommittees, restricted personnel on the floor, and committees being held in the chamber and not individual rooms.”