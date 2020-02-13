Iowa lawmakers considering resolution that would declare there is no right to abortion

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa lawmakers are considering a resolution that would declare there is no right to abortion under Iowa’s constitution.

The resolution cleared the first hurdle late last month, but still needs full approval from Iowa’s legislature and Iowans.

People got to voice their opinion on the resolution Wednesday.

“Republicans have said there is no right to abortion in Iowa, and that is critically dangerous. It prevents Iowa women and doctors from making their own decisions about what should happen in a woman’s pregnancy,” Jamie Burch-Elliot, Planned Parenthood said.

The measure still needs to pass in both of Iowa’s houses during this session and next year’s session, and then Iowans must vote to approve the change.