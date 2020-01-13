Iowa lawmakers begin 2020 session, name new House speaker

Iowa News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Linda Upmeyer, center, acknowledges a standing ovation after resigning her position as Speaker of the House during the opening day of the Iowa Legislature, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa lawmakers have convened the 2020 legislative session with the House voting to name Republican Rep. Pat Grassley the new House speaker.

With his family including his grandparents U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley and Barbara Grassley looking on, Pat Grassley was elected by voice vote and took the oath of office to take the speaker’s chair.

He says workforce issues should be the top priority and that includes finding ways for working families to have access to childcare and make it affordable.

Rep. Linda Upmeyer, speaker since 2016, has stepped down from the leadership position but will complete her current term through the end of this year.

  • Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley talks with his grandfather U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, left, after taking the oath of office during the opening day of the Iowa Legislature, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
  • Linda Upmeyer, center, acknowledges a standing ovation after resigning her position as Speaker of the House during the opening day of the Iowa Legislature, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
  • Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley speaks to reporters after taking the oath of office during the opening day of the Iowa Legislature, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
  • State Rep. Ruth Ann Gaines, D-Des Moines, center left, gets a hug from Rep. Mark Smith, D-Marshalltown, center right, during the opening day of the Iowa Legislature, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
  • Iowa House Minority Leader Todd Prichard delivers his opening remarks during the opening day of the Iowa Legislature, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Washington DC Headlines

More Washington-DC

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.