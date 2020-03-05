Iowa lawmakers approve 2.3% spending increase for K-12 education

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) – Three weeks after Iowa lawmakers are mandated by law to set funding levels for K-12 education, a bill is headed to Iowa Governor Reynolds.

The Iowa House and Iowa Senate finally found an agreement on Wednesday but it wasn’t without disagreement from Republicans and Democrats.

20 days later, lawmakers finally reached an agreement on the K-12 funding.

“We’re giving a $100 million to K-12. For me, that’s a pretty good shot in the arm,” said Sen. Michael Breitbach.

After weeks of negotiations, the House and Senate meeting in the middle at a 2.3% increase from last year in state money to Iowa schools.

That increase plus additional new money for transportation means $99 million more for schools next year.

On Wednesday, Senate Republicans sealed the deal but it wasn’t without a fight with Democrats first.

“I heard from Senator Quirmbach and Senator Celsi that our teachers are doing terrible…but I heard from Senator Smith our teachers are perfect…. this has been the most confusing debate I’ve ever experienced,” said Senator Amy Sinclair.

Pointing fingers and even calling each other out.

“My lord! When you had the trifecta, you didn’t deliver anything! You dug a ditch!,” said Senator Sinclair.

“I know Senator Chapman, you’re laughing at me!,” said Senator Bill Dotzler.

Circling back to fundamental part disagreements about how the government should spend money.

“.3% is not enough folks, not enough at all,” said Senator Clarie Celsi.

“There’s no correlation between how much you spend per student and how well your students do with test scores,” said Senator Julian Garrett.

The amount of money will best serve teachers and students.

“This bill lets down the vast majority of students in our public school system,” said Senator Rob Hobb.

“For someone to say we’re failing our kids, we’re being quite disingenuous,” said Senator Chris Cournoyer.

Now it’s off to Governor Kim Reynolds’s desk to officially sign off on.

She’ll need to do that before the deadline for schools to certify their budgets on April 15.