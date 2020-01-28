Iowa lawmakers advance bill limiting cell phones for drivers

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa would join numerous other states in prohibiting drivers from using hand-held cell phones or other electronic devices under a bill that has advanced to a full Senate committee.
The bill drew no objections from other subcommittee members or lobbyists when it was introduced Monday. Current law prohibits the use of electronic devices to write, send or view messages while driving.
The proposed bill goes further by prohibiting the use of any electronic communication devices while driving unless in hands-free mode.
The bill makes it a moving violation, which means it goes on a driving record.
