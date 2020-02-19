Republican lawmakers reintroduce abortion bill in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa lawmakers are trying to reintroduce abortion-related legislation that was struck down by the state’s Supreme Court two years ago, thinking this time their luck might be different.

Tense exchanges set the tone in the room over the same arguments Iowa lawmakers have been having for years.

“I feel that the Supreme Court wrongfully invalidated and found a right to abortion under the state constitution so we’re working to fix that,” said Sen Zach Whiting, R-Clear Lake.

Daniel Zeno with the ACLU of Iowa said, “There’s no question about whether or not it’s unconstitutional, because the court has already said, and yet the legislature passed literally the same words.”

On Tuesday, Republicans worked to once again pass that 72-hour waiting period for abortion mandating women must also get an ultrasound first.

“I don’t know how you can see an ultrasound, how you can hear that heartbeat and still believe that’s just tissue,” said Sen. Jake Chapman, R-Adel.

Jamie Burch Elliott of Planned Parenthood said, “This bill is clearly about shaming a person for their decision to end their pregnancy because it assumes they have not thought about their decision or that providers are not giving them information.”

Questions over the bill’s specific language were also raised, with senators getting into a quip over what type of ultrasounds would be required or how this might affect women having miscarriages, things not specifically spelled out in the bill.

The only agreement between the two sides on this topic is that they don’t agree.

The bill was approved to move forward but must be approved in committee by Friday to advance any further