FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Iowa Utilities Board began a public evidentiary hearing regarding the proposed Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline on Tuesday.

The morning session revolved around procedural motions with the dozens of people who wish to testify. A number of people attended who were in opposition to the project, while there were also some who are in favor of the carbon capture pipeline.

The project would take raw carbon, removed from bio-renewable fuels, and pipe the substance to underground storage in North Dakota. The measure is being promoted as a way to open new markets for Iowa corn and ethanol producers.

“Our association represents Iowa’s ethanol and bio-diesel producers, our fundamental point is that we want everybody to come together and find an equitable path forward for these projects,” said Monte Shaw, executive director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association. “The future of our industry is providing low-carbon solutions in our markets, so our companies are trying to align themselves with their market demand.”

The audience was filled with people wearing red shirts in opposition to the pipeline. That included Bonnie Ewoldt, who owns land in Crawford County where the pipeline is proposed to run

“My main concern is that it is a violation of our constitutional rights to protection of private property,” said Ewoldt. “They are taking the eminent domain for a private entities, taking it and using eminent domain for profit for no public use.”

The board early this afternoon heard from a landowner in north central Iowa who expressed concern over lack of information about the pipeline, and a mystery of who are the people behind the project.

Marcia Langner farms with her family in Clay County near Ayrshire. She expressed concerns over Summit survey crews scaring her livestock. She also was opposed to the project being forced on landowners.

“Eminent domain is intended for government projects that are undeniably for the public good,” said Langner. “Eminent domain should not apply to projects being for private entities.”

The hearing is expected to last several weeks. To learn more about the hearing visit the Iowa Utilities Board’s website.