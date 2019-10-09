Iowa Lakes Community College to host first-ever Trunk or Treat

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A new event is coming to Estherville for Halloween.

The Iowa Lakes Community College announced that they will host the first-ever Trunk or Treat on October 31.

The event go from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. It will be located in the west parking lot of the Estherville campus.

The event is being held by the Iowa Lakes Student Senate. Athletic teams, departments, and clubs from the Iowa Lakes Community College will compete for the best-decorated trunk.

“[Our] Trunk or Treat is going to be a wonderful, fun, and safe event for the kids of our community,” said Jada Duis, Iowa Lakes Student Senate Co-President. “I know there are trunks you won’t want to miss!”

They encourage everyone to come out and trick or treat for candy and vote for the best-decorated trunk.

