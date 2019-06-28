Iowa kid sells hotdogs with proceeds going to African village

NEWTON, Iowa (CNN) – For some kids, summer may mean wasting your days inside watching tv or playing video games, but for one Iowa 10-year-old, it means spending his summer outside selling hot dogs for a good cause.

It may be the official food of summer, but in Newton, Iowa hot dogs are being served by an unusual vendor.

“It’s is fun to get outside during the day because most other kids would be playing video games or watching tv,” said River Miller.

River Miller, 10, has set up his Heavenly Hot Dogs stand in the parking lot of his father’s Integrity Cleaning and Restoration business.

Like a true entrepreneur, River’s menu is adventurous.

“A Chicago dog has hot dog, relish, mustard, tomato mustard hot pepper, salt and onion,” he said.

But feeding someone’s hunger in Newton is secondary. The real mission to help people in Zambia, Africa.

“I’m going to raise it for a preschool and corn for a whole village.”

His mother Janelle Miller is a pastor at Christian Life Church and will take the money raised to Zambia on a mission trip.

“The biggest option is $4,000 to dig a well in a small village that won’t have any water otherwise. If we don’t quite make that, $500 will feed an entire village.”

Twenty percent of the proceeds and 100 percent of the tips will go towards helping people in Zambia.

“It’s really very exciting when you see a young boy that age stepping out to touch other lives,” said Ugandan missionary Jonah Kaware.

Kaware is a missionary from Uganda and sees how important each hot dog can be for Zambia.

“And if a world is being constructed in Zambia, it will be a great opportunity for a community, very encouraging,” said Kaware.