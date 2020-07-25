Iowa juvenile accused of gruesome animal deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP/KCAU) – An Iowa juvenile has been charged with two counts of animal torture in the gruesome deaths of a dog and a kitten.

On Friday, the Animal Rescue League of Iowa said the incidents were discovered last week at a Des Moines apartment complex. Animal Services officers were called to the complex on July 17 and found a dog that had been disemboweled but was still alive. The dog’s injuries were so horrific that officers immediately euthanized the dog to end its suffering.

Later the same day, animal officers found an 8-week-old kitten at the same location. It, too, had suffered a traumatic death.