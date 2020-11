Iowa justices toss murder conviction over jury instructions

In this Sept. 11, 2018, photo, Gregory Michael Davis watches as the jury enters the courtroom during his first-degree murder trial at the Linn County Courthouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Davis was convicted in 2018 of first-degree murder and other counts in the 2017 death of Carrie Davis. On Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, the Iowa Supreme Court has tossed out a murder conviction and ordered a new trial for Davis, 30, who is accused of the gruesome stabbing death of his girlfriend. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette via AP)

(AP) – The Iowa Supreme Court has tossed out a murder conviction and ordered a new trial for a man accused of the gruesome 2017 stabbing death of his girlfriend.

The state’s high court in a split decision Friday ordered a new trial for 30-year-old Gregory Michael Davis.

The court found his trial attorney’s failure to object to confusing jury instructions cost Davis a fair trial.

Davis was convicted in 2018 of first-degree murder and other counts in the September 2017 death of 29-year-old Carrie Davis, whose body was found rolled in a blanket inside a trailer in Marion.

She had been stabbed 26 times.